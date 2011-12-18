India's industrial output up 3.1 percent in April
NEW DELHI India's industrial output grew 3.1 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama has signed into law a short-term spending bill that Congress approved to keep the government running until a full agreeement is finalized , the White House said on Saturday.
The temporary "continuing resolution" provides a stop gap to December 23 to give Obama time to sign a $915 billion spending bill that the Senate passed earlier on Saturday. That fuller spending bill funds federal activities through next September and had cleared the House of Representatives on Friday.
A number of government agencies, including the Department of Defense, Environmental Protection Agency and Labor Department, faced the possibility of shutting down this weekend without the legislation to replenish their funding.
(Reporting by Laura MacInnis; Editing by Eric Walsh)
NEW DELHI India's industrial output grew 3.1 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is at an advanced stage of preparing a list of bad loans where resolution is required under the country's insolvency and bankruptcy rules, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.