WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama has been invited to deliver his annual State of the Union address to Congress on Jan. 12, aides to House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Monday.

The speech, which will come about 10 months before voters in the United States elect a new president, is an opportunity for Obama to lay out his priorities - both domestic and foreign - during his final year in the White House.

