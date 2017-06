WASHINGTON Dec 17 U.S. President Barack Obama has signed into law a spending bill that Congress approved to keep the government running, the White House said on Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday, the Senate had passed the $915 billion bill to fund most federal activities through next September and avert a government shutdown. It had cleared the House of Representatives on Friday.

A number of government agencies, including the Department of Defense, Environmental Protection Agency and Labor Department, faced the possibility of shutting down this weekend without the legislation to replenish their funding.