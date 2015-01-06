WASHINGTON Jan 6 The first congressional
Republican attempt to weaken Obamacare with legislation boasting
Democratic support appeared to be headed for troubled waters on
both sides of the partisan aisle on Tuesday, only days before an
expected vote.
The bill, introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives,
seeks to reduce the law's burden on companies by requiring them
to offer private health coverage to full-time employees who work
40 hours a week rather than the 30 hours stipulated by President
Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.
A House vote is expected Thursday. Companion legislation is
due to be introduced in the Senate on Wednesday. A Republican
Senate aide said no Senate vote is scheduled, while a second
aide said much of the party's Obamacare strategy will be ironed
out at next week's Republican retreat for House and Senate
members.
But congressional aides, lobbyists and analysts say the
measure represents the opening salvo for a Republican strategy
to tweak Obamacare by altering or repealing narrow segments of
the law that are unpopular with Republicans and some Democrats.
Those include taxes on medical devices and health insurers as
well as penalties that await businesses and individuals who fail
to comply with insurance requirements.
Republican aides say the aim is to produce "bipartisan"
bills that Obama might sign into law. But White House officials
said the president, who threatened to veto an identical House
measure last year, is likely to issue a new veto threat this
week. The 40-hour focus has also stirred misgivings among some
conservative commentators. Both sides warn that pegging employer
coverage to a 40-hour week would put more workers at risk for
reduced hours.
(Reporting by David Morgan)