WASHINGTON Jan 7 The White House said on Wednesday that President Barack Obama would veto a bill that would reduce the number of people who qualify for employer-based health insurance under his signature Affordable Care Act.

The bill, introduced on Tuesday in the U.S. House of Representatives, "would shift costs to taxpayers, put workers' hours at risk, and disrupt health insurance coverage," the White House said in a statement. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Bill Trott)