WASHINGTON Feb 3 The U.S. House of
Representatives added another notch to its lengthy record of
Obamacare repeal votes on Tuesday by approving a measure that
would scrap the healthcare law and direct oversight committees
to come up with a replacement.
Defying a White House veto threat, lawmakers voted 239-186
on a measure to eliminate the complex web of federal subsidies,
insurance reforms, taxes and regulations that have extended
health coverage to millions of Americans since the Affordable
Care Act became law in 2010.
The action now moves to the Senate, where Republican Senator
Ted Cruz, a Texas conservative, introduced legislation for full
repeal on Monday.
The influential conservative group Heritage Action for
America called the House vote "the beginning of a multi-month
effort" to send a full repeal legislation to President Barack
Obama's desk.
The White House threatened to veto the House bill, saying it
would take away critical benefits from middle-class families and
increase the federal deficit.
Before the vote, Obama met with 10 people who had benefited
from his signature domestic policy. He told reporters the law
was working "better than intended."
Supporters of repeal are short of the two-thirds majority
needed in both chambers of Congress to override a presidential
veto.
The House has voted repeatedly to repeal, defund or
dismantle Obamacare.
But on Tuesday, Republicans and Democrats could not agree on
how many times. Republican aides said the new vote brought the
total to 67, including eight votes for full repeal. Democrats
said there had been 56 votes to repeal or undermine the law.
The House's second anti-Obamacare vote of 2015 was billed by
Republican lawmakers as a way to give party freshmen a crack at
repealing the law. Last month, lawmakers voted to scale back an
Obamacare provision requiring employers to provide workers with
health insurance.
Tuesday's bill also directed House committees to work toward
Republican legislation to replace Obamacare, a goal that has
eluded the party repeatedly up to now.
Lawmakers said new legislation would be necessary in light
of a U.S. Supreme Court case that could devastate Obamacare by
denying federal insurance subsidies to millions of consumers in
as many as 37 states served by the federal website,
HealthCare.gov. A ruling is expected in June.
Obamacare advocates said Republicans were trying to persuade
the Supreme Court to vote against the law by promoting a
legislative goal they could not actually achieve.
