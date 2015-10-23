WASHINGTON Oct 23 Republicans in the U.S. House
of Representatives approved legislation on Friday targeting
President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act that, like 60 other
attempts before it, stands little chance of becoming law.
The measure uses special budget rules that give it a greater
chance of passing the Senate and reaching Obama's desk than
previous efforts, but Obama has said he plans to veto it.
The bill, which also would cut off federal funding for
women's healthcare group Planned Parenthood, was approved by a
vote of 240 to 189, largely along party lines.
Under a budget rule known as "reconciliation," Republicans
can pass the bill through the Senate with a simple 51-vote
majority, rather than the 60-vote threshold that has stymied
other attempts. Even so, the bill may fail in the Senate.
Three Republican senators, including presidential candidates
Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, have said they will vote against it
because it only repeals some aspects of Obamacare. Republicans
cannot afford to lose any more votes in that chamber.
Republicans said it was important to force Obama to veto the
bill, which contains two of their top priorities.
"Is he going to finally stand up for American workers and
sign this bill or will he continue to support a law that's
destroying jobs?" said Representative Steve Scalise, the No. 3
House Republican.
Democrats called the bill a waste of time as Congress has
less than two weeks to raise the debt limit before the United
States risks running out of money to pay its bills.
The bill would eliminate aspects of the healthcare law that
require individuals to buy health insurance and larger employers
to offer coverage or face tax penalties. It also would eliminate
taxes on medical devices and generous healthcare plans opposed
by Republicans. But to adhere to strict reconciliation rules it
allows other elements of the law to remain in place.
It would deny funding for Planned Parenthood for one year.
Republicans have sought to cut off support for the group in the
wake of undercover videos that show Planned Parenthood officials
discussing the sale of fetuses for research.
Planned Parenthood has denied any wrongdoing.
House Republicans also have set up a special committee to
investigate Planned Parenthood further.
"We all know by now that's just code for a partisan
witch-hunt," Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton
said at a Democratic National Committee event.
