WASHINGTON Jan 3 Republican U.S. Senator Mike
Enzi introduced on Tuesday a resolution allowing for the repeal
of Obamacare, President Barack Obama's signature health
insurance program that provides coverage to millions of
Americans, Enzi's office said in a statement.
The move by the Senate's budget committee chairman on the
first day of the new Congress set in motion Republican promises
to repeal Obamacare as their first major legislative agenda
item. Republicans have said the repeal process could take months
and developing replacement health insurance plans could take
years.
