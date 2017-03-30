WASHINGTON, March 29 U.S. House of
Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan, the top Republican in
Congress, said he does not want President Donald Trump to work
with Democrats on new legislation for revamping the country's
health insurance system, commonly called Obamacare.
In an interview with "CBS This Morning" that will air on
Thursday, Ryan said he fears the Republican party, which failed
last week to come together and agree on a healthcare overhaul,
is pushing the president to the other side of the aisle so he
can make good on campaign promises to redo Obamacare.
Carrying out those reforms with Democrats is "hardly a
conservative thing," Ryan said, according to interview excerpts
released on Wednesday. "I don’t want government running health
care. The government shouldn’t tell you what you must do with
your life, with your healthcare," he said.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Leslie Adler)