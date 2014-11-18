By Diane Bartz
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 18 The U.S. Patent and Trademark
Office has tightened supervision of patent examiners who work
full-time from home, an official said on Tuesday, but critics in
Congress questioned whether the office was not going far enough
to curb abuse.
The estimated 5,000 patent examiners who work from home full
time must now be available electronically when they are on duty,
among other changes, Margaret Focarino, commissioner for patents
at the USPTO, said in testimony prepared for a hearing.
U.S. Representative Darrell Issa, in remarks before the
hearing, indicated that he considered the agency's efforts
inadequate.
Examiners have been accused of "end-loading," or turning in
most of their work just before a quarter ends to satisfy what is
essentially their work quota. Critics say examiners also
practice "mortgaging," or turning in unfinished work to get
credit for the quarter.
Issa called those two practices "scams against fee-paying
applicants."
The patent office has long been under fire for taking more
than two years to approve patent applications. It also has been
criticized for approving what some say are weak patents,
especially for software. The result is what many call excess
litigation, as patent holders sue technology companies for
infringing patents that critics say should not have been
granted.
Issa said Congress should look at "how abuse of the existing
system can be prevented" and also "ask if the current
metrics-based requirements for examiners are appropriate, given
the current allegations."
A handful of patent attorneys who regularly deal with the
office said telework was not the issue as much as inadequate
supervision both inside the Virginia headquarters of the patent
office and outside.
There are about 8,000 examiners in total, and many of them
are inexperienced, hired when the patent office was ramping up
to deal with a backlog, the attorneys said.
The patent office has been without a permanent director
since February 2013.
The White House nominated former Google executive Michelle
Lee to be the new director last month. She currently is running
the office on an acting basis. That nomination is subject to
approval by the U.S. Senate.
The patent office is part of the U.S. Department of Commerce
and awards patents and registers trademarks.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by David Gregorio)