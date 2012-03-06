U.S. Congressman Donald Payne is seen at a conference in Madrid on human rights and the political situation of the Western Sahara May 26, 2009. REUTERS/Susana Vera/Files

Representative Donald Payne, the first and only black member of the U.S. House of Representatives from New Jersey and former head of the Congressional Black Caucus, died at age 77 on Tuesday after battling colon cancer, his brother said.

Payne, a Democrat first elected in 1988 to represent northeastern New Jersey, recorded a liberal voting record in Congress and was known for his advocacy on issues related to Africa.

He died of complications of colon cancer early Tuesday morning at Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, New Jersey, said William Payne, his brother and a former New Jersey assemblyman.

"His legacy in Congress will be that he served the small man," William Payne said. "Although he walked among kings, he never lost the common touch. He was concerned about people who needed food stamps."

He was the ranking Democrat on the Foreign Affairs subcommittee on Africa, global health and human rights, once coming under gunfire from rebels as his plane departed Somalia's capital Mogadishu after a meeting with the African nation's leaders.

Born in Newark, New Jersey, Payne was a widower with three adult children, including his son Donald Payne Jr., president of the Newark Municipal Council.

(Reporting By Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Daniel Trotta)