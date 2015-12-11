WASHINGTON Dec 11 House Democratic Leader Nancy
Pelosi said on Friday that her party could not support a measure
to renew expiring tax breaks and warned that it must be
separated from a $1.15 trillion government spending bill needed
to avoid a government shutdown next week.
Pelosi told a news conference that Republicans had loaded up
the tax "extender" package with too many breaks for oil
companies and other special interests and would not meet
Democratic demands to index a tax credit for working families to
inflation.
She said Republicans could pass their tax plan separately
from the spending bill without Democratic votes, adding, "We
will not be accomplices."
