WASHINGTON Dec 11 House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi said on Friday that her party could not support a measure to renew expiring tax breaks and warned that it must be separated from a $1.15 trillion government spending bill needed to avoid a government shutdown next week.

Pelosi told a news conference that Republicans had loaded up the tax "extender" package with too many breaks for oil companies and other special interests and would not meet Democratic demands to index a tax credit for working families to inflation.

She said Republicans could pass their tax plan separately from the spending bill without Democratic votes, adding, "We will not be accomplices."

(Reporting By David Lawder)