WASHINGTON Jan 19 Rick Perry, President-elect
Donald Trump's pick to run the Energy Department, will face
questioning by senators on Thursday on creating jobs in the
industry and bolstering U.S. energy security - but also about an
earlier proposal to abolish the agency.
Trump, who takes office at noon on Friday, has championed
increased production of oil, gas and coal. In addition to market
forces, coal has suffered under President Barack Obama's
executive actions to curb climate change.
Trump sees Perry, 66, who was governor of Texas from 2000 to
2015, making him the longest-serving governor of the
oil-producing state, as a person who can usher in energy jobs.
The energy committee senators - many of whom represent
fossil fuel-producing states including Alaska, Wyoming and West
Virginia - will likely ask Perry at the confirmation hearing how
he plans to boost drilling, add wind and solar power capacity,
and increase exports of natural gas to countries looking to
reduce their dependence on Russia, a particularly important path
to growth because demand for natural gas in the United States is
relatively stagnate.
If confirmed, Perry, who made bids for the Republican
presidential nomination in both 2016 and 2012, could face market
and regulatory forces that could enhance growth for the oil
industry but put up hurdles for the natural gas industry.
The current rise in oil prices means that domestic crude
output could increase under Perry, even if he takes little
direct action to boost drilling.
But swiftly increasing exports of natural gas, which is
transported as liquefied natural gas, or LNG, could prove
tricky.
Before the Energy Department gets to approve applications
for exports of LNG, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
must greenlight lengthy environmental reviews. In addition, many
LNG projects lack adequate financial backing.
"Even if Perry speeds up the DOE, the market remains the
final arbiter," said Kevin Book, an energy policy analyst at
ClearView Energy Partners. Lengthy environmental reviews may
remain in place as LNG sponsors want their projects to withstand
legal challenges from the green movement, Book said.
Democrats plan to ask Perry, a self-professed climate
skeptic, about the future of climate science at the
department's lab network that sprawls across the country.
A questionnaire the Trump transition team sent to the
department in December demanded names and publications of
employees who had worked on climate issues. After an uproar by
critics who said it amounted to a witch hunt, the team disavowed
the survey.
The department is responsible for revamping the nation's
aging nuclear weapons, many of which are decades old. More than
half of the department's $32.5 billion budget goes to
maintaining the U.S. nuclear weapons arsenal and cleaning up the
country's nuclear waste legacy from the Cold War. Democrats also
plan to ask Perry about how he will protect the electricity grid
from cyber attacks, an aide to a senator said.
Perry vowed to abolish the department during his 2012 bid
for the Republican presidential nomination. In a debate in 2011
he struggled to remember that the Energy Department was one
three agencies he said he wanted to get rid of.
Department leadership under Perry, who has a bachelor's
degree in animal science from Texas A&M, would represent a pivot
from being run by learned scientists to a person who is known
for close ties to energy interests. Current Energy Secretary
Ernest Moniz is a nuclear physicist who led technical
negotiations in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, while the previous
head, Steven Chu, is a Nobel Prize-winning physicist with a
background in lab work and management.
Perry resigned from the board of directors of Energy
Transfer Partners LP, the company building the Dakota
Access Pipeline opposed by Native Americans and
environmentalists. He has said that, if confirmed, he will
divest his interests in two pipeline companies.
