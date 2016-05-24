By Dustin Volz
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 23 The U.S. House of
Representatives voted down on Monday a measure that would have
compelled cell phone carriers to disclose a phone's location
with law enforcement in the event of an emergency, amid a
last-minute lobbying effort from privacy advocates opposed to
it.
Lawmakers voted 229-158 to pass the Kelsey Smith Act,
falling short of the two-thirds threshold necessary due to rules
invoked to expedite the bill's vote.
The rejection was considered surprising, as House leadership
rarely schedules a vote on legislation it is not confident will
pass.
However, Civil liberties groups aggressively opposed the
bill on Monday, arguing that while well intended, it would
create a warrant loophole and could lead to expanded government
surveillance.
R Street, a libertarian-leaning think tank, said phone
companies already possess the authority to share cell phone
location data in emergency situations and did so frequently,
making the legislation largely unnecessary.
The bill is named after a deceased 18-year-old Kansas woman
who disappeared following a visit to a local Target store in
2007. Smith was found murdered four days later only after
Verizon, her cell phone provider, shared the location of
her phone with authorities, according to Representative Kevin
Yoder, a Kansas Republican and author of the bill.
"While I'm disappointed in tonight's outcome, I look forward
to the bill being brought back to the House floor when a simple
majority vote can get it passed." Yoder said in a statement.
Smith's parents were in attendance in the House chamber
during the vote, according to Yoder's office.
More than 20 states have already adopted versions of the law
since Smith's death.
(Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Leslie Adler)