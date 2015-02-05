WASHINGTON Feb 5 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Thursday that Pope Francis will address a joint session of the U.S. Congress on Sept. 24.

The pope is expected to visit Washington, New York and Philadelphia during his trip to the United States. Boehner said in 2014, after the trip was announced, that he had invited Francis to speak to lawmakers. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)