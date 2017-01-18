WASHINGTON Jan 18 President-elect Donald
Trump's nominee for health secretary was expected to face hard
questions from a U.S. Senate panel on Wednesday about his
personal stock investments and proposals to dismantle Obamacare.
Representative Tom Price, a Georgia orthopedic surgeon who
has been in politics for more than 20 years, was chosen by
fellow Republican Trump, who will become president on Friday, to
head an agency that manages scores of healthcare programs.
Price was likely to be approved for the post by the
Republican-controlled Senate.
The Department of Health and Human Services runs the
Medicare program for the elderly, Medicaid for the poor and
President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, which was enacted
in 2010 and brought health insurance coverage to millions of
Americans who previously lacked it.
The Wall Street Journal last month reported that Price had
traded more than $300,000 worth of shares in health-related
companies over the past four years while backing legislation
that potentially could affect those companies' stocks.
Price invested in biotech firm Amgen Inc, insurer
Aetna Inc and drugmakers Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
, Eli Lilly & Co and Pfizer Inc, the
Journal said, citing stock trade filings that Price made with
Congress.
Trump transition spokesman Phil Blando on Tuesday described
as "demonstrably false" any allegations that Price introduced
legislation for self-serving reasons. He said Price has a
diversified portfolio with Morgan Stanley in a broker-directed
account that includes health and non-health care stocks.
Price will appear on Wednesday before the Senate Committee
on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions, one of two that oversee
the Department of Health and Human Services. The other is the
Senate Committee on Finance, which has set a hearing with Price
for Jan. 24.
Excerpts from his committee testimony were released on
Tuesday by the Trump transition team, along with remarks from
Trump, who called Price "a tireless problem solver and the go-to
expert on healthcare policy."
Only members of the finance committee will vote on whether
to send Price's nomination to the Senate floor for review.
"Congressman Price is immensely qualified to lead the
Department of Health and Human Services," said Senate Finance
Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch, a Republican, in a statement.
Senator Chuck Schumer, leader of the Senate Democrats, has
called on the Office of Congressional Ethics to investigate
whether Price violated a 2012 law barring members and employees
of Congress from using nonpublic information for personal gain.
OBAMACARE CRITIC
Price has been a leading critic of Obama's hallmark policy
achievement, Obamacare. In a 2011 speech to the Association of
American Physicians and Surgeons, Price said he was "for every
single piece of legislation that gets the federal government out
of your back pocket and out of your exam room."
His proposed Obamacare alternative involves a universal tax
credit that critics say would not cover premium costs and
out-of-pocket costs of health insurance in much of the country.
"We all want a health care system that's affordable, that's
accessible to all, of the highest quality, with the greatest
number of choices, driven by world-leading innovations, and
responsive to the needs of the individual patient," Price said
in the excerpts of his upcoming testimony.
Congressional Republicans have been moving to repeal
Obamacare, despite not having a plan to replace it. Trump
muddied the outlook for that when he told the Washington Post in
an interview published on Sunday his aim is to replace Obamacare
with a plan with "insurance for everyone."
Trump did not give the Post specifics about his proposals,
but said his plan was nearly finished and he was ready to unveil
it alongside the leaders of the Republican-controlled Congress.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Kevin
Drawbaugh)