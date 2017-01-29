WASHINGTON Jan 29 The Republican-majority U.S. Senate Finance Committee will vote on Tuesday on the nomination of Representative Tom Price to head the Department of Health and Human Services, the panel's chairman, Senator Orrin Hatch, announced on Sunday.

Price, a Republican, is an orthopedic surgeon who if confirmed would be given the task of carrying out President Donald Trump's promise to gut former President Obama's Affordable Care Act, also called Obamacare. Price's trading in health company stocks while a lawmaker has been questioned by Democrats, but Price says his actions were legal and ethical.

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Susan Fenton)