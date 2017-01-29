(Adds details, background)
WASHINGTON Jan 29 The Republican-majority U.S.
Senate Finance Committee will vote on Tuesday on the nomination
of Representative Tom Price to head the Department of Health and
Human Services, the panel's chairman, Senator Orrin Hatch, said
on Sunday.
Price, a Republican, is an orthopedic surgeon who if
confirmed would be given the task of carrying out President
Donald Trump's promise to gut former President Obama's
Affordable Care Act, also called Obamacare. Price's trading in
health company stocks while a lawmaker has been questioned by
Democrats, but Price says his actions were legal and ethical.
Price made his name in Washington as an opponent of
Obamacare. For years he has proposed legislation to repeal and
replace the 2010 health care law, but his proposal has never
been voted on in committee.
At a hearing last week before the finance committee, Price
minimized the impact he would have on changing the healthcare
insurance system if he is confirmed, saying it would be his task
to carry out the will of Congress, expressed in legislation.
Congress is in the process of working on a repeal of Obamacare
and crafting a replacement.
Republicans have generally supported Price's nomination
while Democrats have sharply criticized it. At last week's
hearing, the top Democrat on the finance committee, Senator Ron
Wyden, said that if Price is confirmed, he would "take America
back to the dark days when healthcare was for the healthy and
the wealthy."
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Susan Fenton and
Jeffrey Benkoe)