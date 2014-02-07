(Adds details from letter to White House, background on propane
prices, supply)
WASHINGTON Feb 7 The federal government must
continue to offer assistance to consumers facing spikes in
propane prices due to bitterly cold winter weather and supply
shortages, a bipartisan coalition of U.S. senators said on
Friday.
More than two dozen senators urged President Barack Obama to
direct agencies to use their authority to ease the impact of
domestic shortages and to review all options to help facilitate
propane deliveries to affected areas.
Plunging temperatures have recently forced fuel rationing in
upper Midwestern states and led to record high propane prices of
$5 a gallon at the Conway, Kansas, storage hub, up from $1.75
before the fuel crunch.
Prices have dipped back below $2 in recent days, as supply
conditions improved.
Propane stocks are still down 25.8 million barrels, or 44.9
percent, from a year ago, according to the Energy Information
Administration.
"Until propane stocks recover, the government should
continue to provide and/or expand short-term regulatory relief,"
the lawmakers said in a letter to Obama.
Republican Senators John Hoeven of North Dakota, and John
Boozman of Arkansas, along with Democrats Mark Pryor of
Arkansas, and Al Franken of Minnesota, headed up the drive for
more federal help.
The lawmakers did not identify what specific regulatory
actions the administration should undertake, but they asked the
White House to work with the Agriculture Department, the
Department of Health and Human Services, the Small Business
Administration and other agencies to address the crisis.
Hoeven said that Health and Human Services has already
agreed to provide $3.4 million in additional funding to help
low-income families pay for heating in North Dakota. The
Department of Transportation also issued a declaration allowing
drivers transporting propane to work additional hours, to speed
up deliveries.
On Thursday, a bipartisan coalition from the House of
Representatives asked leadership of the House Energy and
Commerce Committee to call a hearing on the propane shortage.
(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe and Ros Krasny; Editing by Andre
Grenon and Lisa Shumaker)