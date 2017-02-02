WASHINGTON Feb 2 Republican U.S. Congressman
Jason Chaffetz said on Thursday he plans to withdraw a bill that
would have sold off more than 3 million acres of federal land to
private interests after it drew a barrage of negative comments
from hunters and outdoor enthusiasts.
Chaffetz said in a post on the Instagram social media site
that he would scrap the so-called Disposal of Excess Federal
Lands Act of 2017, which he introduced last week, saying he
feared it sent "the wrong message."
"I'm a proud gun owner, hunter and love our public lands,"
the Utah representative said in a comment, beneath a photo he
posted of himself outdoors wearing hunting gear and holding a
dog. "I hear you and HR 621 dies tomorrow," added Chaffetz,
chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.
HR 621 is the abbreviated name of the bill, which would have
directed the Interior Department to sell off 3.3 million acres
of federal land including "to non-federal entities" across 10
western states, which Chaffetz had said were "small parcels of
land" that former President Bill Clinton previously identified
as "serving no public purpose."
Sportsmen and women, hunting groups, and outdoor gear
retailers had flooded Chaffetz's Instagram account with
thousands of posts, urging him to "say no to HR 621" and to
"#keepitpublic.".
Conservation and hunting and gaming advocacy groups have
been raising concerns over the past month about what they see an
aggressive strategy by Congress to make it easier to transfer
public lands to state control or sell it off.
Last month, on the first day of the new Congress, the House
passed a rules package that contained a measure that would
facilitate a public lands sell-off by directing the
Congressional Budget Office, which provides lawmakers data for
budget decisions, to assign no monetary value to the lands.
Outdoors groups say public lands hold value for the outdoor
recreation economy. The Wilderness Society values that industry
at over $646 billion.
"I don't think anybody had expected the backlash that has
happened as a result of these bills. People are upset out here
in the west and it is one of the hottest political issues in
western states," said Brad Brooks, Idaho Deputy Regional
Director for the Wilderness Society.
President Donald Trump has advocated for opening up public
land for more drilling and mining, although he has said that
public land should stay under federal control.
