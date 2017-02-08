WASHINGTON Feb 8 The U.S. Senate panel tasked
with vetting Labor Secretary nominee and fast food executive
Andrew Puzder has received the ethics paperwork that is needed
to proceed with the confirmation process, a spokesman for Puzder
said on Wednesday.
The spokesman, George Thompson, said the Senate Committee on
Health, Education, Labor and Pensions is expected to announce a
confirmation hearing date on Thursday.
He added the committee now has Puzder's certification from
the Office of Government Ethics, and expects the panel will
receive other relevant paperwork on Thursday morning.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Chris Reese)