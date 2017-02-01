WASHINGTON Feb 1 The Republican-led U.S. House
of Representatives on Wednesday killed two Obama-era rules, one
intended to root out corruption in the extraction sector and one
aimed at reducing stream pollution.
Required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law, the
Securities and Exchange Commission's "extraction rule" was
approved this summer to require oil, gas, mining and other
companies to publicly state the taxes and other fees they pay to
governments. Republicans say the requirement is burdensome and
costly for energy companies, and also that it duplicates other
long-standing regulations.
The stream buffer rule is intended to lessen the amount of
waste from mountain-top removal coal mining deposited in local
waterways. Republican lawmakers, though, say it is hurting coal
jobs by placing unworkable limits on the industry.
The Republican-dominated Senate is expected to quickly take
up killing both regulations and then send the resolutions to
President Donald Trump to sign.
