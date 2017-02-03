Iran to hold tender for Azadegan field "within days"- NIOC chief
May 28 A tender to develop Iran's Azadegan oil field will be held before next Friday, National Iranian Oil Company Managing Director Ali Kardor told state-run Press TV on Sunday.
WASHINGTON Feb 3 The Republican-led Congress early Friday morning killed a controversial U.S. securities rule disclosure rule aimed at curbing corruption at big oil, gas and mining companies.
In a 52 to 47 vote, the Senate approved a resolution already passed by the House of Representatives that wipes from the books a rule requiring companies such as Exxon Mobil and Chevron Corp to publicly state the taxes and other fees they pay to governments.
Republican President Donald Trump is expected to sign it shortly. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
WASHINGTON, May 27 U.S. President Donald Trump has told "confidants," including the head of the Environmental Protection Agency Scott Pruitt, that he plans to leave a landmark international agreement on climate change, Axios news outlet reported on Saturday, citing three sources with direct knowledge.