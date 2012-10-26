Oct 26 U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid
was treated for minor rib and hip injuries after the vehicle in
which he was riding was involved in an accident on a Las Vegas
interstate highway on Friday afternoon, Reid's office said.
The 72-year-old Democratic senator, who was wearing his
seatbelt at the time of the accident, walked in on his own to
the University Medical Center Hospital, his office said in a
statement.
He has been cleared for release from the hospital, the
statement said. Some of Reid's security detail and a staffer
also had minor injuries and were evaluated at the hospital, the
statement added.
Reid has been campaigning for President Barack Obama and
fellow Nevada Democrats in recent weeks ahead of the Nov. 6
election.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal newspaper said the accident
involved six vehicles, including four that were part of Reid's
motorcade.
The newspaper said Reid was due at its offices on Friday
afternoon for an editorial board meeting with its Spanish
language publication.