* Voting postponed in U.S. House Speaker election
* Two main conservative challengers stay in race
* Ryan stands by decision not to run
(Adds details on movement to draft Paul Ryan)
By Susan Cornwell and Andy Sullivan
WASHINGTON, Oct 8 Republicans in Washington
struggled to fill a leadership void on Thursday as the
front-runner to take control of the House of Representatives,
Kevin McCarthy, quit the race in a surprise announcement that
heightened concerns about the party's ability to govern
effectively.
Representative McCarthy, the No. 2 House Republican, had
been expected to win Thursday's contest for the nomination to
succeed retiring Speaker John Boehner despite opposition from
more conservative lawmakers demanding a harder line against
Democratic President Barack Obama's agenda.
But McCarthy stunned colleagues by bowing out before the
vote, saying he was still short of the support needed to be an
effective speaker.
"For us to unite, we probably need a fresh face," McCarthy,
who is from California, told reporters after the election
meeting ended in chaos. He said he would remain majority leader,
a post he has held since August 2014.
House Republicans scrambled to identify a replacement who
could bridge their divisions. A move to draft House Ways and
Means Committee Chairman Paul Ryan had made no headway as of the
end of the day.
Ryan, Republicans' leading voice on fiscal matters and their
2012 vice presidential candidate, said shortly after McCarthy's
announcement that he would not run for speaker. But Republican
lawmakers later said they were still urging him on.
"My statement stands. I haven't changed anything," Ryan
later told reporters in the Capitol. "I've got nothing to add
right now."
Boehner, who planned to retire from Congress on Oct. 30,
said he would stay on the job as speaker until a replacement is
elected. It was not clear whether an Oct. 29 vote for speaker in
the full House would still take place.
Under the leadership of Boehner, an Ohio Republican who
relied on McCarthy as an ally, Republicans stumbled into a
16-day government shutdown in 2013 and waged a debt-limit
standoff with Obama that brought the country to the brink of
default in 2011, leading to the United States' first-ever debt
rating downgrade.
Congress faces another deadline to lift the debt limit on
Nov. 5 and another potential shutdown threat in December.
The next speaker will have to navigate some of these issues
while answering to a newly assertive conservative wing at a time
when the party is trying to show voters they can govern
effectively ahead of the November 2016 presidential elections.
In several closed-door meetings this week, McCarthy told
Republican lawmakers he would run the House in a more inclusive
manner than Boehner had.
But he failed to convince the 40 or so members of the House
Freedom Caucus, a group aligned with the Tea Party movement that
calls for lower taxes, less federal spending and reduction of
the national debt and federal budget deficit.
The caucus decided to back a rival of McCarthy,
Representative Daniel Webster of Florida.
McCarthy also faced criticism for suggesting last week that
a congressional probe of the 2012 attacks in Benghazi, Libya,
was designed to hurt Democratic presidential candidate Hillary
Clinton. Clinton was secretary of state at the time of the
attack, which killed four Americans.
House Republicans' inability to merely pick a leader comes
after Boehner and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, also a
Republican, had gone to great lengths to demonstrate that their
party can effectively run Congress and should be trusted with
the White House in 2017.
The two lawmakers who had challenged McCarthy for the post,
Webster and Representative Jason Chaffetz of Utah, said they
were still in the race and others likely will enter.
"It was just absolutely stunning what happened," Chaffetz
said.
Republican Representative Walter Jones earlier this week
asked the speaker candidates to step aside if they had committed
any personal "misdeeds" that could embarrass the party, without
naming any specific concerns.
Asked whether that request was a factor in his decision to
quit the race, McCarthy, flanked by his wife and children, said,
"No. Come on."
White House spokesman Josh Earnest urged Republicans to
raise the debt ceiling promptly. He said "there's been a rupture
in the Republican Party" between moderates and a vocal
conservative minority.
"It does threaten their ability to make a strong case to the
American public that they have what it takes to govern the
country," Earnest said at a news briefing.
Senator John McCain, the 2008 Republican presidential
candidate, warned that his party must put an end to the turmoil
or risk voter backlash next year.
"If this turmoil continues I can surely understand why
people would wonder what's going on in the Republican Party,"
McCain told MSNBC.
(Additional reporting by David Lawder, Roberta Rampton, Doina
Chiacu, Susan Heavey and Lisa Lambert; Editing by Grant McCool
and Ken Wills)