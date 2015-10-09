* Support gathers for congressman Ryan to lead House
* 2012 presidential candidate Romney calls old running mate
Ryan
* Republicans see Ryan as one of few who can unite them
* Vote for new speaker delayed after front-runner drops out
By Susan Cornwell, David Lawder and Brendan O'Brien
WASHINGTON/JANESVILLE, Wis., Oct 9 A leading
Republican congressman with allies on the right wing of the
party, Paul Ryan, is weighing a bid to replace retiring U.S.
House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner, fellow lawmakers
said on Friday as they sought to defuse a leadership battle.
Numerous House Republicans and even 2012 presidential
candidate Mitt Romney have asked Ryan to run for speaker after
the front-runner, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, abruptly
dropped out on Thursday.
But with Congress embarking on a week-long recess, there was
no sign of any move from Ryan, who was Romney's vice
presidential running mate, or of any other development that
could bring order to the Republican Party's disarray in the
lower chamber of Congress.
Representative Ryan of Wisconsin is chairman of the
tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee and negotiated a
bipartisan budget deal in 2013.
"Although he's ruled himself out, it's very clear he's
reconsidering," Representative Darrell Issa of California said
of Ryan as he left a closed-door meeting of House Republicans.
"The fact is, his time is now."
Former Massachusetts governor Romney called Ryan to ask him
to run for speaker, a source familiar with the situation said.
"I wouldn't presume to tell Paul what to do, but I do know
that he is a man of ideas who is driven to see them applied for
the public good. Every politician tries to convince people that
they are that kind of leader; almost none are - Paul is," Romney
said in an emailed comment.
Ryan's spokesman Brendan Buck noted, however, that Ryan had
repeatedly said he is not seeking the speaker's job. "Chairman
Ryan appreciates the support he's getting from his colleagues
but is still not running for speaker," Buck said.
Finding a replacement for Boehner has consumed Republicans
as Congress faces a series of pressing decisions, from raising
the government's borrowing authority to funding federal agencies
through September. Boehner announced Sept. 25 that he would
leave the post on Oct. 30.
House Appropriations Committee Chairman Hal Rogers, who
wants Ryan to run, said after speaking to Ryan as Ryan was
preparing to catch a plane home: "He needs to talk with his
family first. But I'm optimistic."
In Ryan's hometown of Janesville, Wisconsin, some of his
constituents said they believed he would be better off staying
on as head of the Ways and Means Committee and keeping a
lifestyle that would still allow him to spend time with his
family.
"Right now he has young kids and that has to be his top
priority," said Rick Mueller, 53, who owns a printing company in
the town of about 65,000 northwest of Chicago.
The speaker's job comes with a $49,500 raise and an office
with one of the best views in Washington, not to mention
unequalled Capitol Hill power: Whoever holds the spot is second
in line, after the vice president, for the U.S. presidency.
Neighbors say Ryan, 45, is an avid hunter and regularly
attends his childrens' cross-country meets in Janesville.
Megan Caulfield, 51, who grew up in Ryan's neighborhood,
said: "Paul doesn't strike me as a type of person to succumb to
pressure but I think he would do it out of a sense of
responsibility to the party and if he feels he can make
progress."
PLEA FOR PARTY UNITY
Boehner made a plea for unity at a closed-door meeting of
House Republicans, urging members to "truly listen to each other
and have an open mind about how we can come together," according
to a source in the room.
"It's not helpful for one group of members to say they will
only vote for this candidate on the floor," Boehner said, in
apparent reference to the conservative Freedom Caucus. It has
about 40 members and is aligned with the small-government Tea
Party movement.
Earlier this week, the Freedom Caucus endorsed
Representative Daniel Webster of Florida for speaker, raising
doubts Californian McCarthy could get enough votes to win on the
House floor.
Admitting he was shocked by McCarthy's sudden pullout,
Boehner told Republicans he intended the election to happen
before the end of October.
Among items immediately facing Congress is something
Republicans generally are reluctant to do: raise the debt
ceiling. The Treasury Department says the government will need
to increase its borrowing limit by Nov. 5.
"The most recent development in the speaker's race plus the
compressed time frame to come to a resolution increases the
chances of a policy mistake around the debt ceiling," said Libby
Cantrill, an analyst for Pacific Investment Management Co.
McCarthy's departure left Webster and Oversight committee
chairman Jason Chaffetz of Utah in the race. But Chaffetz said
on Friday that he, too, backed Ryan and would drop out if Ryan
changed his mind.
Hours before McCarthy withdrew from the race Thursday, some
Republicans received emails accusing McCarthy of an affair with
Republican Representative Renee Ellmers of North Carolina, two
lawmakers told Reuters. McCarthy has denied that any personal
misdeeds were behind his decision to quit the race. Ellmers
condemned "false accusations" in a statement released Friday.
"As someone who has been targeted by completely false
accusations and innuendo, I have been moved by the outpouring of
support and prayers from my colleagues, constituents and
friends. Now I will be praying for those who find it acceptable
to bear false witness," Ellmers' statement said.
(Additional reporting by Susan Heavey, Doina Chiacu, David
Morgan, Steve Holland and Andy Sullivan in Washington and Trevor
Hunnicutt in New York; Writing by Richard Cowan; Editing by Lisa
