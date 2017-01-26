PHILADELPHIA Jan 26 President Donald Trump will
push Republican lawmakers on Thursday for swift action on his
agenda including funding a U.S.-Mexican border wall, rewriting
the tax code and repealing the Obamacare law, despite tensions
over timetables and priorities.
Congressional Republicans are in Philadelphia for a
three-day retreat to hammer out a legislative agenda, with the
party in control of the White House, Senate and House of
Representatives for the first time in a decade.
But Republican lawmakers have found themselves answering
questions from reporters not just about their legislative agenda
but also about Trump statements on matters such as alleged
voting irregularities and CIA interrogation tactics.
House of Representatives Speaker Ryan took issue with the
notion that congressional Republicans are not in synch with
Trump, the New York businessman who was sworn in last Friday
having never previously held public office.
"We are on the same page with the White House," Ryan said
during a joint news conference with Senate Majority Leader Mitch
McConnell.
"This is going to be an unconventional presidency," Ryan
added. "I think you know this by now. ... I think we're going to
see unconventional activities like tweets and things like that.
I think that's just something that we're all going to have to
get used to."
For weeks, Republicans talked about formulating an agenda
for the first 100 days of Trump's presidency. In recent days,
the talk has turned into a 200-day agenda for passing major
legislation before the lawmakers' August recess.
Ryan said congressional Republicans have been working with
the Trump administration on a daily basis "to map out and plan a
very bold and aggressive agenda to make good on our campaign
promises" including repealing and replacing Democratic former
President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, as well as tax
code and regulatory changes.
In comments suggesting a lack of confidence in finishing the
job quickly, Ryan said on Thursday that it is a "goal" to take
major steps by year's end, without guaranteeing that a
replacement for Obamacare and a tax reform bill would be enacted
by the end of December.
In his first address to House and Senate Republicans since
taking office, Trump is expected to try to rally party lawmakers
to take quick action on his priorities. House Republican leader
Kevin McCarthy said the pace of legislative action may frustrate
Trump.
"President Trump comes from a different world," McCarthy
told reporters. "Out in the business community, he likes things
done fast, and he's going to continue to push them."
SPENDING ISSUES
McConnell said lawmakers will take up legislation to provide
$12 billion to $15 billion to pay for Trump's planned wall along
the U.S.-Mexico border. Trump signed an executive order on
Wednesday for the wall to proceed, part of a package of measures
aimed at curbing illegal immigration, although the action has
tested already frayed relations with Mexico.
McConnell and Ryan did not say whether Congress would offset
the cost of the wall by cutting other programs or simply add to
already huge budget deficits that they have criticized for
years.
"We anticipate a supplemental (budget) coming from the
administration," Ryan said at a news conference. "The point is
we're going to finance the Secure Fence Act."
Asked whether the Republicans could promise not to run up
the federal deficit with everything on their agenda this year
including the wall, infrastructure spending and tax cuts, Ryan
said, "We are fiscal conservatives. What that means is we
believe government should not live beyond its means."
Trump and his allies in Congress are certain to face
Democratic opposition to many of his legislative priorities, and
Senate rules allow the minority party to mount procedural
hurdles that could slow or impede passage.
Some Republican lawmakers expressed hope that Trump will
give them a clear idea about what he wants on issues such as the
border tax that he has threatened to impose on U.S. companies
that move jobs overseas.
"The president speaks in broad terms. This gives us an
opportunity to talk back and forth," Representative Mike Kelly,
who sits on the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, said
of Thursday's meeting with Trump.
"All of us are taking a look at what is it that we can do so
that what we send to the White House makes sense to the majority
of us."
