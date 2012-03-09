* Differences rage over government spending
* Some fear problems could spread to 2012 elections
By David Lawder and Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, March 8 A battle among
Republicans in the House of Representatives over government
spending laid bare on Thursday deep divisions that threaten the
party's hopes of major gains in the November congressional
elections.
House Speaker John Boehner, the top Republican in Congress,
faced a new challenge to his authority as lawmakers aligned to
the budget-slashing Tea Party movement ignored his plea to
support a $260 billion job creation measure he had championed.
Boehner told reporters he was ready to abandon the highway,
bridges and railroad funding bill after fiscally conservative
lawmakers balked at the price tag.
The bill was meant to help Republicans stake an
election-year claim as the party of job creation, funding as
many as 7.8 million new jobs in the U.S. construction industry.
But Tea Party-affiliated lawmakers, a powerful group within
the 242-member House Republican caucus, were elected in 2010 on
a wave of voter discontent over a bad economy and government
spending. They have repeatedly shown themselves to be
uncompromising on tax and spending issues, bringing the United
States to the brink of an unprecedented debt default last year.
"This is a very difficult process we're in," Boehner
acknowledged on Thursday. "We've got a new majority, we've got
89 freshmen and my job every day is to work with our members and
find out where the center of gravity is," he said.
Boehner has struggled over the past year to control an
unruly caucus that has often bucked his leadership, raising
repeated questions about his staying power. The Republican
leader and aides dismiss talk that he is vulnerable to an
ouster.
But internal revolt is also stirring over federal spending
levels for 2013. Fiscally conservative lawmakers now want even
deeper spending cuts than those agreed to with the White House
in a deficit reduction deal last August.
So, instead of putting the finishing touches on a budget
that they can contrast with Democratic spending priorities in an
election year, Republican leaders huddled with House Budget
Committee members on Thursday in an effort to quell the conflict
within their party.
But they failed to agree on a spending cut target that could
please both conservatives and more moderate members.
"There are differences of opinion within our conference,"
Representative Mike Simpson told reporters after the meeting.
AIDES ACKNOWLEDGE DIFFICULTIES
Veteran Washington political analyst Larry Sabato said there
was a "deep divide, not fully acknowledged within the caucus."
"They don't grasp how deep," he said.
The intra-party infighting comes seven weeks after House
Republicans pledged at a party retreat to bury their differences
and unify to defeat President Barack Obama in November.
The display of unity followed a public relations nightmare
for them in December when the party struggled to heal an
internal rift over whether to extend a costly payroll tax cut
extension for 160 million Americans.
The squabbling threatens to distract the party when it is
meant to be focused on retaining control of the House and
recapturing the Senate from Democrats.
Two senior House Republicans aides, asking not to be
identified, acknowledged the difficulties their party faced just
eight months before the Nov. 6 elections.
"It is easy to take a snapshot now and say, 'look things
aren't going well,'" one of the aides said, while laying the
blame on Democrats. "We don't have the Senate and we don't have
the White House. Nobody expected this Congress would be easy."
The second aide said Boehner was in a difficult bind. If he
decided to allow a 2013 House budget proposal with deeper
spending cuts than planned in order to win Tea Party support, he
could end up painting the party into a corner.
The aide said setting a lower level in the spending bills
might be popular with some voters, but the bills, which must be
approved by Sept. 30, were unlikely to get Democratic votes and
enough moderate Republican support to assure passage.
That would leave Republicans with two choices just six weeks
before the Nov. 6 elections, the aide said: Switch their votes
to support the higher spending levels - a potentially
embarrassing move - or threaten government shutdowns as funding
would be running out with the start of the new fiscal year on
Oct. 1. That likely would bring a strong voter backlash.
Representative Bill Shuster, a six-term Republican who
worked to build Republican support for the now-stalled
transportation bill, said the large number of Republican
newcomers to the House makes for an uphill battle.
"You have 89 members who never seen a transportation bill
before," Shuster said of the freshmen, many of them Tea Party
supporters. "It's a lot of people to educate."