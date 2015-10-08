WASHINGTON Oct 8 The White House urged
Republicans in Congress on Thursday to move beyond their
leadership struggles and pass critical legislation, including
raising the U.S. debt ceiling.
"That is the responsibility of members of Congress," said
White House spokesman Josh Earnest.
He said there have been several instances in the past few
years in which a Republican-dominated House of Representatives
has managed to raise the debt ceiling without political
brinkmanship.
"And we're hopeful that in spite of this chaos, that
Republicans and Democrats in the House will do the same thing
again," Earnest said at a news briefing.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey; Editing by Lisa
Lambert)