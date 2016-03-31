(Corrects name of insurance company in second paragraph to
Jackson National Life Insurance Company instead of National Life
Insurance Company)
By Lisa Lambert
WASHINGTON, March 31 Senator Elizabeth Warren, a
Massachusetts Democrat who advocates for strong financial
regulation, asked U.S. securities regulators on Thursday to
investigate comments made by major insurance companies about a
forthcoming federal rule on retirement advice.
Last month, Warren criticized Lincoln National, Jackson
National Life Insurance Company, Prudential Financial
and Transamerica, a unit of Aegon NV, for publicly
stating that the rule requiring retirement advisers to put their
clients' interests ahead of their own would hurt business while
privately telling investors it would not create a major hurdle.
On Thursday, she went one step further and requested the
Securities and Exchange Commission to formally look into whether
the statements were contradictory and ran afoul of securities
laws.
"Both sets of industry claims - that the proposed rule will
harm them and their business model, and that the proposed rule
will not harm them and their business model - cannot possibly be
true. And if one these public statements is materially false, it
would appear to violate long-standing interpretations of our
securities laws," she wrote to SEC Chair Mary Jo White.
The White House will soon publicly release the latest
version of the rule, drafted by the Labor Department.
The 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform law called for
holding brokers who give retirement advice to a strong fiduciary
standard, meaning they must act in their clients' best interest,
as a way to protect retirees from buying unnecessary products
that line brokers' pockets.
The Labor Department had to withdraw its initial version of
the rule in 2011 after complaints from members of both political
parties and the financial services industry.
Warren says that financial and insurance companies have
warned in public that the proposed rule could drive up costs and
stop them from offering retirement services such as annuities to
middle- and lower-income people.
But in earnings calls they have reassured investors that
they will come up with new products or approaches that will
minimize threats to their businesses.
Responding to Warren's critique last month, most of the
insurers said their public warnings did not contradict
reassurances to investors that they could withstand regulatory
changes. They said their companies could navigate potential
disruptions but they were still concerned about the consequences
for consumers seeking retirement advice.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)