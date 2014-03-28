WASHINGTON, March 28 House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Rogers plans to leave Congress after this year to host a talk radio show for Cumulus Media Inc , the Michigan congressman said on Friday.

"I had a career before politics and always planned to have one after. The genius of our institutions is they are not dependent on the individual temporary occupants privileged to serve. That is why I have decided not to seek re-election to Congress in 2014," the Republican said in a statement.

Speaking earlier on Friday to a radio station based in Detroit, Rogers said he plans to start his Cumulus show in January, the Detroit News reported.

"They may have lost my vote in Congress, but you haven't lost my voice," he told WJR-AM, according to the newspaper. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)