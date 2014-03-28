* Republican's talk show will focus on national security
* Career switch called "weird" yet "sane"
* Boehner salutes 14-year House veteran as a "patriot"
By Susan Heavey and Thomas Ferraro
WASHINGTON, March 28 Mike Rogers, chairman of
the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee and an
outspoken defender of embattled surveillance efforts, said on
Friday he would leave Congress at year's end to host a radio
talk show.
"I had a career before politics and always planned to have
one after," the 50-year-old Michigan Republican, a former FBI
agent, said in a statement.
Rogers will begin his new job with Atlanta-based Cumulus
Media Inc, which operates about 525 radio stations, in
January when his 14-year career in the House ends, spokeswoman
Kelsey Knight said. The talk show will focus on national
security, she said, adding, "He will be very candid."
Rogers, in a letter to constituents, wrote: "You may have
lost my vote in Congress but not my voice."
His decision drew a varied response.
"This is the oddest destination I have ever heard for a
retiring member of Congress," said Paul Light, a political
science professor at New York University. "It's weird."
Departing lawmakers often end up with private think tanks,
on corporate boards, at universities, or eventually, with
lobbying firms.
"Some people are actually sane enough to want some life
outside politics. Good for him," said Larry Sabato, director of
the University of Virginia's Center for Politics.
House Speaker John Boehner praised Rogers, a personal friend
who has headed the Intelligence Committee since 2011.
"Mike Rogers is as solid as they come - one of those patriots
willing to go to the wall to keep the American people safe, no
matter the strain or sacrifice," Boehner said.
Rogers has been a supporter of the controversial National
Security Agency surveillance programs while criticizing other
aspects of the Obama administration's foreign policy and
domestic initiatives.
Rogers has also criticized the Obama administration's
handling of Russia's seizure of Ukraine's Crimea peninsula.
"I think (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is playing chess
and I think we're playing marbles," he told "Fox News Sunday"
earlier this month.
On the domestic policy side, Rogers has opposed President
Barack Obama's healthcare overhaul, economic stimulus package,
financial regulatory reform and ending the military's ban
against gay men and women openly serving in its ranks.
It was not immediately clear who would replace Rogers as
chairman on the Intelligence Committee in 2015 if Republicans,
as expected, retain control of the House.
It was also not immediately clear who might seek to replace
Rogers in his Michigan district. He won his seventh term in 2012
with 59 percent of the vote.
In his letter to constituents, Rogers wrote:
"What other job on earth could take you from sitting in the
CIA director's office helping to plan the operation to kill
Osama bin Laden one week, to traveling to the far reaches of the
tribal areas of Pakistan where few Americans have ever been the
next, to meeting with a protester in Ukraine who had his ear cut
off standing up to Vladimir Putin's goons the next?"
Rogers becomes the 23rd Republican and 40th member of the
House to announce he is not seeking re-election in November.
Republicans hold the House, 233-199 with three vacancies.
The non-partisan Rothenberg Political Report, which tracks
House races, shifted its rating of Rogers's district after his
announcement from "Safe Republican" to "Lean Republican."
(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Thomas Ferraro; Editing by Doina
Chiacu, Paul Simao and Leslie Adler)