(Adds details on nominees, full senate vote)
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON Jan 24 A U.S. Senate committee
swiftly approved Republican President Donald Trump's nominees
for commerce and transportation secretaries by voice vote on
Tuesday, signaling that they will face little resistance to
approval by the full Senate.
Members of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation
Committee voiced no objections to the nominations of billionaire
investor Wilbur Ross, 79, as commerce secretary and veteran
government administrator Elaine Chao, 63, as transportation
secretary.
Republicans control the Commerce committee by a single vote.
The single voice vote for the two nominees marked a stark
contrast from Monday's 11-10 vote by the Senate Foreign
Relations committee to advance the nomination of former Exxon
Chief Executive Officer Rex Tillerson to be secretary of state.
All Democrats on that panel voted against Tillerson.
Ross, a corporate turnaround expert who made his fortune
investing in distressed steel, textile, auto parts companies and
banks, is expected to take a lead role in shaping Trump's trade
policies. These are aimed at protecting U.S. manufacturers from
imports, renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement
(NAFTA) and pursuing bilateral trade deals after Trump signed an
order on Monday to cancel the 12-country Trans-Pacific
Partnership trade deal.
Chao would play a key role in Trump's plan to significantly
raise government spending on U.S. infrastructure, including
roads and bridges, an initiative that has strong support from
Democrats and many Republicans.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Jonathan Oatis)