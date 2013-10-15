BRIEF-Indian Bank appoints Kishore Piraji Kharat as MD & CEO
* Says appointment of Kishore Piraji Kharat as MD & CEO of Indian Bank Source text - (http://bit.ly/2oxwKoI) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Oct 15 A key panel that was scheduled to debate a U.S. House of Representatives bill to temporarily raise the debt limit and fund federal agencies has postponed its meeting, according to a committee aide.
The panel is normally the last step before legislation is sent to the House floor for debate and passage.
It was not clear when the panel would reschedule the hearing or why it was postponed.
STRASBOURG, April 4 All financial business denominated in euros should be moved from London to the European Union after Britain leaves the bloc, an EU lawmaker said on Tuesday.
CAIRO, April 4 Shares in Egypt's MM Group will start trading next Tuesday following this week's placement, in which the company raised 750 million pounds ($42 million) by selling a 30 percent stake to investors.