By Richard Cowan
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 23 Paul Ryan revealed a bold
to-do list when he agreed to run for speaker of the U.S. House
of Representatives, but to carry it out he will need a level of
compromise and cohesion that has been sorely lacking on Capitol
Hill for a long time.
If all goes as expected next week, the Wisconsin lawmaker
and 2012 Republican vice-presidential nominee will replace John
Boehner as House speaker. In announcing his willingness to seek
the job, Ryan said in a statement to party colleagues:
"I know many of you want to show the country how to fix our
tax code, how to rebuild our military, how to strengthen the
safety net, and how to lift people out of poverty."
Ryan is known among Republicans as a policy expert. He has
carved out well-known positions on tax, budget and social policy
that have, in the past, encountered intra-party conflicts,
Democratic opposition and special-interest lobbying resistance.
At the same time, he partnered with Democratic Senator Patty
Murray in 2013 on a budget compromise that averted fiscal
calamity by focusing on finding bipartisan common ground.
If he is elected speaker next week, Ryan will be taking the
reins at a similarly crucial fiscal moment, with the added
complication of a 2016 presidential campaign in which Republican
front-runner Donald Trump is pushing the party to the right.
"There's probably a honeymoon period," said veteran
Republican Representative Mike Simpson of Ryan's likely tenure
in the House's most powerful post. "But it will be very brief
because we've got some big issues."
Ryan might dodge having to steer a controversial increase in
U.S. borrowing authority through the House - something that
enrages conservatives - if Boehner takes care of it before he
leaves on Oct. 30.
But in December, a decision must be made on the budget to
prevent a government shutdown like the one Republicans forced in
October 2013.
His handling of this difficult negotiation will show if Ryan
leads "in a pragmatic, effective way or in a way that is
ill-conceived and unrealistic," said Representative Steny Hoyer,
the No. 2 House Democrat.
It is on social issues that Ryan is most likely to butt
heads with Democrats. His talk of strengthening the "safety net"
likely covers the federal government's costly Social Security
retirement pension program and Medicare and Medicaid healthcare
subsidy programs for the elderly, disabled and poor.
Ryan launched himself onto the national stage in 2011 with a
plan to convert the popular fee-for-service Medicare program
into a system of subsidies for seniors to buy coverage from
private insurers, or a scaled-back Medicare. The plan infuriated
Democrats, with one TV attack ad depicting a Ryan impersonator
pushing a wheelchair-bound elderly woman over a cliff.
Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid this week praised Ryan
as the only person who might be able to end Republican strife in
the House and work with Democrats on fiscal issues. At the same
time, Reid warned, "I will continue to oppose Congressman Ryan's
plans to privatize Medicare and slash Social Security."
(Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and James Dalgleish)