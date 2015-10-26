WASHINGTON Oct 26 Paul Ryan has tapped a veteran Washington insider who recently lobbied to abolish the Export-Import Bank to serve as his top aide should Ryan become the next Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, the congressman's office said on Monday.

The Wisconsin Republican, who was the 2012 Republican vice-presidential nominee, plans to make David Hoppe his chief of staff if, as expected, Ryan wins the election later this week to replace present House Speaker John Boehner.

Lawmakers and congressional aides were watching Ryan's moves closely as elections approached on Wednesday and Thursday for a new speaker, looking for signs of how he might manage Capitol Hill's most powerful post and how he would differ from Boehner.

Hoppe was a top Republican Senate aide from 1995 to 2003. Earlier in his career, he worked for former Representative Jack Kemp, a mentor of Ryan's as well. Hoppe was also a vice president at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank.

"He understands the way the Senate works, which is helpful in the Speaker's office because there's often a cultural friction between the two chambers," said Rohit Kumar, who worked with Hoppe as a top Republican aide in the Senate.

Most recently, Hoppe has worked as a lobbyist for a wide range of corporate clients.

Hoppe has pushed to abolish the Export-Import Bank on behalf of Delta Airlines, and to stop the growth of online gambling on behalf of casino billionaire Sheldon Adelson, a major donor to Republicans, Senate disclosure records show.

He has pushed to preserve tax breaks for the solar industry, putting him at cross-purposes with conservative groups that want to end them. Hoppe did not respond to a request for comment.

Like Ryan, Hoppe is a Wisconsin native with an interest in tax reform who has sought to advance conservative ideals in a political system that rarely delivers outright victories.

Shrinking government "is not an 'all or nothing' proposition," Hoppe wrote in a 2013 blog post. "It inevitably results in some compromise to move toward your goal."

Conservative lawmakers who frequently clash with business groups said they were not troubled by Hoppe's lobbying career.

"It's wrong to cast this guy as an insider," Republican Representative Mick Mulvaney, a member of the hard-right Freedom Caucus, told Reuters. "Let's give the gentleman the benefit of the doubt, given the fact that he seems to have a really good conservative resume." (Reporting by Andy Sullivan; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Ken Wills)