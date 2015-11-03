(Adds quotes, details on spending bill, immigration)
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON Nov 3 New U.S. House Speaker Paul
Ryan said on Tuesday that a long-term transportation bill would
undergo an open process in the House of Representatives this
week, with "lots of amendments" receiving votes.
Ryan, in his first news briefing after becoming speaker last
week, said the bill would authorize roads, bridges and rail
transit projects for six years with three years of guaranteed
funding.
If additional savings can be found elsewhere in the federal
budget, he said, then the road work could be funded for a longer
period. Republicans have refused to raise fuel taxes, unchanged
since 1993.
After promising restive House Republicans last week that he
would increase their voice in the legislative process if they
elected him speaker, Ryan said the transportation bill "was a
good place to start."
"That's why we're going to have an open process on the floor
with lots of amendments considered by all members from both
parties," Ryan said.
Representative Steve Scalise, the third-ranking House
Republican, said there would be well over 100 House amendments
receiving votes.
Some 280 amendments have been offered thus far on the House
bill that need to be vetted for consideration, added House
Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Bill
Shuster. Republican lawmakers leaving a closed-door policy
meeting said that among those amendments was a provision to
renew the charter of the U.S. Export-Import Bank.
Ryan, who opposes EXIM renewal, did not address that issue
in his news briefing.
Asked whether he plans to push for controversial Republican
policy provisions in a spending bill needed to implement last
week's budget deal by Dec. 11, Ryan said Congress would exercise
its constitutional rights over spending issues.
"The power of the purse rests within the legislative branch
and we fully expect to exercise that power," Ryan said.
Expanding on comments he made on Sunday about his reluctance
to tackle comprehensive immigration reform while President
Barack Obama is still in office, Ryan said the House may take
action on border security and other immigration enforcement
issues.
"On issues such as border enforcement, interior enforcement,
where I think we all have consensus, I think that would be fine
if we could advance that," Ryan said. "But I do believe that if
we try to move in a comprehensive way, when the president has
proven that he wants to go it alone, I don't think that works."
