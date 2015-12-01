WASHINGTON Dec 1 U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan
said last week's shooting at a Planned Parenthood clinic in
Colorado showed that the United States needs to reform mental
health care.
"The common theme with these kinds of shootings is mental
illness," Ryan told a news briefing on Tuesday. "This is not
something we should be ignoring. We need to overhaul our mental
health system."
Ryan also said that he expected strong Republican majorities
in House votes later this week on a major transportation funding
bill and an education reform bill that hands more control back
to U.S. states.
