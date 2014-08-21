WASHINGTON Aug 21 U.S. Representative Paul Ryan
expects his Republican Party to avoid a U.S. government shutdown
this year, he told a Washington newspaper, saying he thought
they would fund federal agencies through the upcoming elections.
Ryan, a Wisconsin representative who chairs the House Budget
Committee, told the Washington newspaper Roll Call on Wednesday
that Republicans were considering authorizing government
expenditures until Dec. 11.
"If for some reason the Democrats don't take that, then they
will clearly have shut the government down," said Ryan.
Ryan, who was the Republican vice presidential candidate in
2012, is often mentioned as a potential U.S. presidential
contender in 2016. His new book, "The Way Forward: Renewing the
American Idea," was released this week.
The U.S. government was closed for more than two weeks in
2013 after lawmakers failed to extend its funding. House
Republicans took most of the public blame because they refused
to approve the spending unless Democrats agreed to defund
President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law.
Ryan said on Wednesday that Republicans do not want another
shutdown that would threaten their popularity heading into the
midterms, when the entire House and one-third of Senate seats
are up.
He also said lawmakers would likely extend the life of the
U.S. Export-Import Bank until after the midterm elections. Its
charter is currently set to run out at the end of September.
Many House conservatives have said the bank's activities
supporting exports through direct loans and credit insurance
belong in the private sector. They also say the bank mainly
benefits big businesses such as Boeing and Caterpillar
.
Democrats, on the other hand, say the bank supports
middle-class manufacturing jobs and helps many small businesses.
Ryan said the Ex-Im Bank would likely get a short-term
reauthorization so lawmakers could agree on reforms, such as
lowering its lending cap.
Business groups have endorsed a temporary extension to keep
the Ex-Im Bank operating past September.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson, editing by G Crosse)