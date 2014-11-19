WASHINGTON Nov 19 U.S. Representative Paul
Ryan, the Republican Party's leading voice on fiscal policy,
warned on Wednesday that President Barack Obama's looming
immigration order is a "partisan bomb" that will sour his
relations with Congress on a range of issues, including tax
reform.
Ryan, just chosen as the next chairman of the powerful
tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, told Reuters in an
interview that the move would signal that Obama intends to
battle congressional Republicans for advantage in the 2016
election rather than work with them to reach compromises.
"I think it would do great damage in his relations with
Congress," Ryan said of an expected Obama move to allow millions
of undocumented immigrants to remain in the United States.
"If he chooses to do this, we will see this as a move for
him to play 2016 politics, to try and help his party versus our
party, instead of working and coming to common ground with
Republicans in 2015 to get things done, which is what I think
the voters told us they want in this very last election."
Ryan declined to say specifically what Republicans should do
to stop Obama from implementing the order, but said: "We're not
going to have a shutdown" of government agencies.
(Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler)