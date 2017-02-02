WASHINGTON Feb 2 U.S. House Speaker Ryan on Thursday said Republicans in Congress plan to tackle tax reform in the spring, after first grappling with their effort to reform the nation's healthcare system, he told Fox News in an interview.

"It's just the way the budget works that we won't be able to get the ability to write our tax reform bill until our spring budget passes, and then we write that through the summer," Ryan said. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Eric Walsh)