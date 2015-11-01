(Adds Boehner, fresh Ryan quotes, background on immigration
legislation and political context)
By Will Dunham
WASHINGTON Nov 1 House of Representatives
Speaker Paul Ryan on Sunday ruled out working with President
Barack Obama on overhauling U.S. immigration policy, saying it
would be "a ridiculous notion" to pursue legislation because
Obama cannot be trusted on the issue.
Republicans have fought Obama's unilateral steps that
bypassed a gridlocked Congress to try to shield millions of
illegal immigrants from deportation.
Obama's executive orders, announced last November but put on
hold by the courts, would let up to 4.7 million illegal
immigrants stay without threat of deportation. It was aimed
mainly at helping 4.4 million people whose children are U.S.
citizens or legal permanent residents.
The immigration issue has driven a wedge between Hispanics,
an increasingly important voting bloc, and Republicans, many of
whom take a hard line on illegal immigration, to the benefit of
Obama's fellow Democrats. Most of the estimated 11 million
illegal immigrants in the United States are Hispanic.
Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican chosen as speaker on Thursday
to replace the retiring John Boehner, said he would not try to
advance comprehensive immigration legislation while Obama, whose
term ends in January 2017, is president.
"I think it would be a ridiculous notion to try and work on
an issue like this with a president we simply cannot trust on
this issue," Ryan said in an interview aired on the CBS program
"Face the Nation."
"He tried to go it alone, circumventing the legislative
process with his executive orders, so that is not in the cards.
I think if we reach consensus on how best to achieve border and
interior enforcement security, I think that's fine," Ryan added.
Ryan acknowledged that he promised the House Freedom Caucus,
which includes the most conservative members of the House, not
to bring up immigration reform legislation, and blamed Obama.
"This president tried to write the law himself," Ryan told
the CNN program "State of the Union", accusing Obama of
exceeding his constitutional powers. "Presidents don't write
laws. Congress writes laws."
In the race for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination,
candidate Donald Trump and others have talked tough about
illegal immigration. Trump has promised to build a wall on the
U.S.-Mexico border and to deport all illegal immigrants already
in the United States.
The Senate in 2013 voted to pass bipartisan legislation for
the biggest overhaul of U.S. immigration laws in decades in a
generation, but the measure failed to win House approval thanks
to opposition by conservative Republicans.
In an interview aired on "State of the Union", Boehner said
he regrets immigration reform legislation was not passed while
he was speaker.
Asked about whether the right flank among House Republicans
bore some responsibility for thwarting immigration legislation,
Boehner said there was "probably some blame there as well."
"Reforming our immigration system, securing our borders
would be good for America. But unfortunately the president just
kept poisoning the well - poisoning the well - to the point
where it was impossible to put it on the floor of the House,"
Boehner said.
In August, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said
Obama's immigration actions made it "impossible" for the current
Congress to act but that lawmakers could do so in the next
Congress under a different president.
