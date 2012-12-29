US STOCKS-Wall St at record levels despite tepid jobs report
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.13 pct, Nasdaq 0.46 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
WASHINGTON Dec 28 The U.S. Senate on Friday approved a $60.4 billion aid package to pay for reconstruction costs from Superstorm Sandy, after defeating Republican efforts to trim the bill's cost.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid urged the Republican-controlled House of Representatives to quickly take up the bill.
Both chambers have to agreed on a package by Jan 2, when the current term of Congress is expected to end, or restart the process of crafting legislation in 2013.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.13 pct, Nasdaq 0.46 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
TORONTO, June 2 Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, weighed by weakness in energy stocks due to lower oil prices and a drop in heavyweight financial shares after U.S. jobs growth came in below expectations.