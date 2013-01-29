* $50.5 bln package goes to Obama three months after storm
* Republican effort to offset aid with cuts is thwarted
* Disaster aid became ensnared in partisan budget fight
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Jan 28 A long-delayed $50.5 billion
aid package for victims of Superstorm Sandy cleared the Senate
on Monday, three months after the storm destroyed or damaged
hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in coastal New
York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
The package, approved 62-36 in the Democratic-controlled
Senate, now goes to President Barack Obama to be signed into
law. Added to flood insurance legislation passed by Congress
earlier this month, it brings Sandy aid appropriations to $60.2
billion.
All the opposing lawmakers were Republicans. But nine
Republicans joined Democrats in voting yes to narrowly cross the
60-vote threshold required for passage.
The Senate also defeated a Republican amendment that sought
to offset the Sandy aid with cuts to discretionary spending
spread over the next nine years.
The vote was delayed last week as Senate leaders wrangled
over new rules aimed at limiting procedural roadblocks known as
filibusters.
Sandy's victims "have been waiting for three months for
their federal government to step up and help them rebuild their
lives and rebuild their livelihoods," said Appropriations
Committee Chairwoman Barbara Mikulski of Maryland. "They have
been waiting and waiting."
The package will provide $10 billion to repair public
transport infrastructure, $5.3 billion to replenish the Federal
Emergency Management Agency's disaster relief fund and $16
billion in Community Development Block Grant funding - money to
be used by municipalities largely to rebuild homes and
businesses.
"This bill meets the current needs of the recovery efforts,"
Mikulski said.
CAUGHT IN BUDGET DEBATE
The Sandy aid package became ensnared in a bitter partisan
battle over deficit reduction. Many Republicans saw it as an
opportunity to take a stand against a big spending increase
after being forced to swallow tax hikes on the wealthy as part
of the New Year's deal to avert the "fiscal cliff."
Republican Senator Mike Lee of Utah tried to rein in the
Sandy package by seeking to offset the costs with a
0.5-percentage-point reduction in annual discretionary spending.
He said senators owed it to Americans to consider how the
disaster spending might impair U.S. ability to fund other
programs such as defense or healthcare.
"We have to stop and consider the fact that we are more than
$16 trillion in debt and we're adding to that debt at a rate of
more than $1 trillion every single year," Lee said.
His amendment was defeated 62-35 in another party-line
split.
Conservative groups, including the Club for Growth and the
Heritage Foundation, had urged senators to vote against the
package without any offsets, saying it was filled with "pork."
The Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed
the $50.5 billion package on Jan. 15 - largely with Democratic
votes - after shaving off about $160 million and preventing any
funds from being diverted to disasters in other states.
House Speaker John Boehner enraged East Coast politicians on
Jan. 1 by canceling a previously scheduled vote on Sandy
emergency funds. The storm wiped out many New Jersey and New
York shore communities and flooded lower Manhattan transit
tunnels on Oct. 29.
Since then, Congress has approved $9.7 billion to shore up
the National Flood Insurance program to allow it to continue
paying the Sandy-related claims of homeowners who bought flood
insurance.
The $60.2 billion in aid is short of the $82 billion
initially requested by New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
The legislative delays marked a stark contrast with the
congressional response to Hurricane Katrina, which devastated
Gulf Coast communities and flooded New Orleans in 2005.
Within 10 days of that storm, Congress had approved $62.3
billion in aid. Subsequent measures brought total taxpayer funds
to rebuild the region to more than $100 billion.