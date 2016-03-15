By Lisa Lambert
| March 15
March 15 Democrats in the U.S. Senate made a
concerted push on Tuesday during a confirmation hearing for
nominees to the Securities and Exchange Commission to require
corporations to disclose political contributions.
Senator Charles Schumer of New York threatened to vote
against confirming the nominees, Lisa Fairfax and Hester Peirce,
if they did not clearly state support for requiring corporations
to make their political donations public.
"The SEC is certainly not responsible for patching that hole
in our campaign finance system, but you can help prevent that
hole from being ripped any wider," Schumer said. "Shareholders
remain in the dark as executives of public corporations funnel
money into our political system with no transparency or
accountability."
Other Democrats, including Senator Robert Menendez of New
Jersey and Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon, made similar
comments.
The securities regulator has faced mounting pressure to
require contributions disclosure from corporations since the
Supreme Court struck down strict limits on campaign finance in
its 2010 Citizens United decision.
Menendez said 1.2 million people have written to the SEC
about the disclosure requirement.
Budget legislation passed by the Republican-majority
Congress at the end of 2015 blocked the SEC from creating a rule
on political spending.
Peirce, a Republican who is a senior fellow at the Marcatus
Center at George Mason University, noted the SEC is charged with
carrying out laws and said she would not undermine the budget
legislation if she is confirmed.
Fairfax, a Democrat who is a law professor at George
Washington University, said she would uphold the budget law. She
added, though, that she believes political spending could be
material information to shareholders making investment
decisions.
Peirce and Fairfax were nominated by President Barack Obama
in October, and Tuesday's hearing was the first step in
confirming the nominations.
Republican Senator Richard Shelby of Alabama, the
committee's chairman, said he expected the nominations to come
to the floor for a vote.
Still, the confirmations could stretch on for a while given
the political divide in Congress and the debate about financial
regulation in the presidential election.
The divide has made confirming nominees difficult. Senator
Sherrod Brown, a Democrat from Ohio, noted Obama sent the
committee 19 nominations to consider in the past 15 months and
it approved only one.
Meanwhile, the hearing turned to issues that are taking
center stage in the presidential campaigns.
Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat who
advocates for financial regulation, pressed Peirce about her
public criticism of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law put in
place after the financial crisis. Many Republicans consider the
law a regulatory overreach, while some Democrats view it as a
way of preventing another crisis.
"What you propose, from what I can tell in your writings, is
less oversight of big banks, fewer efforts to reign them in,
more chances for them to take on big risks to boost their
profits and, if things go wrong, come crying to the government
for another bailout," Warren said. "The question is whether
someone should be put in charge of enforcing laws that they
think are unnecessary or counterproductive."
Peirce said she would implement the law as a commissioner.
She added that she made her critiques as an academic and not a
regulator.
Senator Mike Rounds, a Republican from South Dakota, brought
up the issue of gun ownership and pushed Fairfax about an amicus
brief she signed that questioned WalMart's gun sales.
Fairfax said she was not sending "a signal about the
underlying issue" but signed the brief to say companies must
communicate corporate policies to investors.
(Reporting by Lisa ; Editing by Dan Grebler)