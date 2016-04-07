BRIEF-Kuwait's Manazel Holding shareholders decide not to distribute FY dividend
* Shareholders decide not to distribute dividend for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
WASHINGTON, April 7 The U.S. Senate Banking Committee on Thursday had to postpone its vote to confirm the two nominees to join the Securities and Exchange Commission, after four Democrats created a wall of opposition over the nominees' views of corporate political spending.
The resistance posed by Charles Schumer of New York, Robert Menendez of New Jersey, Jeff Merkley of Oregon, and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, led to procedural confusion and the Republican Committee Chairman, Richard Shelby of Alabama, decided to delay the vote.
BERLIN, May 22 Reforms agreed by Greece are "remarkable" but the Greek economy is not yet competitive and Athens must press ahead with implementing its existing reforms-for-aid programme, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday.