WASHINGTON Feb 27 A Republican bill to provide
a three-week funding extension for the Department of Homeland
Security cleared a procedural hurdle in the House of
Representatives on Friday, indicating support for final passage
in the chamber.
The House voted 240-183 along strict party lines to approve
a procedural rule that allows a vote on the funding extension
later in the day, ahead of a midnight deadline that would
trigger a partial shutdown of the domestic security agency.
The House temporary funding extension is aimed at allowing
Republicans to continue their fight against President Barack
Obama's executive immigration orders that lift the threat of
deportation from millions of undocumented immigrants.
The Senate on Friday passed a full-year $39.7 billion
funding measure for Homeland Security that does not include any
immigration restrictions. House Republicans
have said they will only support a short-term extension of last
year's funding levels.
They want to enter into negotiations with the Senate to work
out differences between the Senate bill and a House-passed
version that aims to block Obama's 2012 and 2014 immigration
orders.
House passage of the stop-gap measure will put pressure on
the Senate to also pass a temporary funding, or face a midnight
cut-off in funds for the agency.
(Reporting by David Lawder and Richard Cowan; Editing by Susan
Heavey)