* Three-month-long fight batters Republican leaders
* Homeland Security bill passes without immigration
provisions
(Rewrites throughout after White House reaction, appeals court
date for arguments on immigration orders)
By David Lawder and Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, March 3 A chaotic three-month-long
fight in Congress over funding the U.S. domestic security agency
finally ended on Tuesday, but not before it highlighted House
Speaker John Boehner's inability to halt the Republican Party's
further descent into disorder.
The House of Representatives approved full fiscal-year
funding for the Department of Homeland Security, after attempts
by conservative Republicans to make funding contingent on
blocking actions on immigration last November by Democratic
President Barack Obama in which he bypassed Congress.
The final bill passed by the House in a 257-167 vote was a
Senate measure stripped of language attacking Obama's orders,
which lifted the threat of deportation for millions of
undocumented residents.
The vote ended a fight that brought the DHS within hours of
a partial shutdown last week and raised new questions about
Boehner's leadership.
Obama has said he will sign the funding bill for the
department, formed after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks to
spearhead domestic counter terrorism efforts. Spending authority
for the department was scheduled to end at midnight on Friday.
Despite committing to drama-free government after November's
elections, when Republicans won Senate control and tightened
their grip on the House, they quarreled internally in the
struggle over the agency's funding and, in the end, achieved
little.
By Tuesday, weeks of drama had left Boehner with few - if
any - viable procedural options to keep the agency open while
also placating conservatives who wanted the funding bill to
block Obama's executive actions.
WEEKS LOST
The intra-party squabbling consumed weeks of lawmakers'
time, casting doubt on promises from Boehner and Senate Majority
Leader Mitch McConnell that the new Republican-led Congress
could overcome its divisions to challenge Obama and forge
significant legislative accomplishments.
In the end, 75 Republican House members joined 182 Democrats
to end the impasse and approve the Senate funding bill.
Senate Democrats had repeatedly blocked a separate
House-passed bill that had included the restrictions on Obama's
immigration orders, while Obama and the Democrats had backed the
"clean" funding bill passed by the Senate.
In the final minutes before the House vote, Representative
Charlie Dent, a moderate Pennsylvania Republican, said during
floor debate: "It's time to move forward and stop playing these
silly games ... Let's prove to the American people that we're
serious about protecting this homeland and that we have the
capacity to govern."
Several Republicans said they would be better served by
putting their energy into legal strategies to overturn Obama's
immigration actions, which have been put on hold by the courts.
"This is where we must focus our actions," said Republican
Representative Mike Simpson of Idaho.
A U.S. appeals court in Washington said it would hear oral
arguments on May 4 in one challenge to Obama's executive
actions. A federal judge in December threw out a lawsuit brought
by Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio, who called the changes
unconstitutional. Arpaio appealed the ruling.
CAPITULATION?
Still, some conservatives said the House was making a
mistake by capitulating on the immigration battle.
"This is a very, very sad day," said Republican
Representative Matt Salmon of Arizona. "If we're not going to
fight now, when are we going to fight?"
The White House was pleased that Republican leaders in the
House "abandoned the search for political advantage and are
instead just trying to move forward to do the right thing,"
spokesman Josh Earnest said.
On Friday, the House rejected a three-week funding extension
and voted to keep the lights on at Homeland Security for one
week, seeking more time to battle Obama. But Boehner told
Republican House members at a meeting on Tuesday that it was
time to allow a vote on the provision-free Senate bill.
"The speaker made the case that he had hoped to continue to
fight for three more weeks. Obviously we didn't win that vote
last week, so we are where we are," said Representative Luke
Messer of Indiana, who chairs the Republican Policy Committee.
"It's disappointing. I had hoped we'd be able to continue to
fight," he said.
Boehner allowed the use of a procedural motion to bring up
the Senate's funding bill, which passed the House with support
from both moderate Republicans and House Democrats.
The bill provides nearly $40 billion in funding for the
agency, which secures U.S. borders, airports, coastal waters and
other critical facilities. Without the funding, the agency would
have been forced to furlough about 30,000 employees, or about 15
percent of its workforce. About 200,000 others would have stayed
on the job without pay, including airport and border agents.
Boehner suffered an embarrassing setback last week when
conservatives rebelled against his plan for a three-week
extension, but some said they did not think his ultimate failure
on the issue would threaten his leadership.
"I think anybody who's been watching this knew this is where
we were going to end up back in December," said Representative
Thomas Massie, a conservative Republican from Kentucky.
