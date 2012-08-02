* Financial disclosures seen posing national security risks
* Provision in insider trading law delayed, altered
* Treasure trove of information for spies, hackers
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Aug 2 In a last-minute act before
skipping out on a five-week vacation, the U.S. Congress on
Thursday temporarily spared thousands of top military officers
and civilian government officials from having their financial
assets publicly posted -- and exposed to hackers and spies.
Had both the House and Senate not acted before leaving town,
the financial disclosures for the military and executive branch
officials from the Pentagon to the State and Treasury
departments would have been posted to agency websites by Aug.
31, thanks to Congress' own inadvertent handiwork.
The public posting plan, which also was to include a
convenient searchable database that could be used by identity
thieves and foreign intelligence services alike, was part of
legislation enacted in April to deter insider trading by members
of Congress.
The provision of the so-called STOCK Act was aimed at
spreading some disclosure pain to the Obama administration by
requiring the posting of data for 28,000 executive-branch
officials. The annual financial disclosures include assets such
as bank accounts, stock and mutual fund holdings, investment
properties, major non-mortgage debts and sales and purchases of
these assets.
However, it later emerged that this treasure trove of
information could pose a national security risk.
"What a bonanza for domestic and foreign criminal groups,
terrorist organizations and foreign intelligence services intent
on harming U.S. national security officials," said John
Bellinger, a former State Department and White House legal
adviser.
"With the anonymous click of a button, they can know which
executive branch officials have the most assets or the greatest
debts," said Bellinger, now a national security lawyer with
Arnold & Porter LLP in Washington. "Foreign intelligence
services spend billions to try to find out who's vulnerable to
influence, and this would lay it all out for them."
U.S. officials posted in foreign countries could be put at
risk of kidnappings, he added.
On Friday, both the House and Senate by voice vote and with
no debate, passed a measure to delay the effective date for
posting any executive branch disclosures until Sept. 30. The
stop-gap will be sent to President Barack Obama to be signed
into law.
Congress returns from its break on Sept. 10 and can make
further changes at that time before any information gets posted.
Bellinger and a group of other former U.S. national security
officials had been pressing Congress for a full exemption for
any executive branch official with a security clearance.