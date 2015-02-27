WASHINGTON Feb 27 A stand-alone U.S. Senate
bill to block spending on President Barack Obama's November 2014
immigration order failed to clear a procedural vote on Friday
after the provisions were stripped from a Department of Homeland
Security funding bill.
The 57-42 vote failed to achieve the 60 majority necessary
to advance to final passage, despite attracting the support of
four Democrats.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell immediately filed a
motion to keep the bill alive for future consideration as
Republicans in Congress try to continue their efforts to block
Obama's executive orders lifting the threat of deportation from
millions of undocumented immigrants.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Susan Heavey)